Iran voices concern over Kyrgyz-Tajik clashes

In a statement issued on Saturday in reaction to recent clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in joint border areas, Nasser Kan'ani called for sustainable peace and solving the disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.

Referring to Iran’s friendly relations with the two former Soviet republics, he expressed Iran’s readiness to help resolve the issues between the two neighbors.

The statement comes after fresh clashes erupted on Friday morning in joint border areas. Both sides have accused each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery, and assault drones to attack outposts and nearby settlements.

According to reports, the clashes have claimed the lives of 54 people so far. Kyrgyzstan announced that 24 of its citizens have been killed while some 137,000 others evacuated from the conflict zone.

Tajikistan has not yet officially announced its casualties but according to reports, some 30 people have been killed this week, including 15 who were in a mosque that Tajikistan says was struck by a Kyrgyz drone.

ZZ/