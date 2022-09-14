1 killed, 2 injured at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border shootings

"There was an incident with the use of weapons on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border," a spokesman said.

One Tajik border guard was killed and two more were injured as a result of a mortar attack from the Kyrgyz side, a Tajik security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As a result of a mortar attack on the Kekh frontier post by the Kyrgyz border guards, one Tajik border guard was killed and two Tajik border guards were injured," the source said.

According to the administration of Kyrgyzstan's Batken Region, the shootout on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has stopped.

The situation on the border has already been discussed by the governor of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Abdukarim Alimbayev and the head of the Sogd region of Tajikistan Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, according to the representative of the administration. Also, representatives of the border services of the two countries are currently in touch and are working on the spot.

On Wednesday morning, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported a shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards.

