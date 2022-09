Fierce armed clashes broke out between the Palestinians and Zionist forces in the city of Jenin, according to the reports.

A source in the Zionist regime's army announced that one of the regime's officers was killed during the clashes.

Meanwhile, al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in a statement announced that they have entered into a fierce armed conflict with the Zionist enemy forces and inflicted a heavy blow on them.

