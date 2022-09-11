Palestinian youth martyred after Zionists' attack on Jenin

The 24-year-old Mustafa Abu Jaldeh was one of the residents of the Jenin Camp which is a Palestinian refugee camp north of the West Bank in the city of Jenin, Palestinian sources reported.

This Palestinian young man was martyred as a result of the severity of his wounds caused by the Zionist forces while raiding the city of Jenin a few days ago, the source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Zionist forces martyred a Palestinian youth by raiding the "Al-Fara" refugee camp in the south of the city of "Tubas" in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Organization announced the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth named "Younes Ghassan Al-Tayah" in the "Al-Fara" camp in the south of the city of "Tubas" located in the southern West Bank.

