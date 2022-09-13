Hamas delegation meets Russian FM

The Hamas delegation, headed by the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh paid a visit to Russia and met with the Foreign Minister.

The two sides reviewed the developments in the West Asian region and the issue of Palestine.

The Russian side, during the meeting, called for the importance of an immediate revival of Palestinian national unity under the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Lavrov, for his part, stressed resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with international law, based on Security Council resolutions and the UN General Assembly, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Earlier, the Hamas delegation had met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

