Safeguards issue no major obstacle in way to reach agreement

Speaking to an Iranian news agency, Nasser Kan'ani said that "In relation to the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Agency, Iran is both a member of the Agency and a member of the Agency's Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement. The cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the IAEA has always been a positive and progressive cooperation, and we look at the IAEA as a technical and specialized organization in the field of nuclear activities."

"In connection with the presence of the Islamic Republic in the Agency, we have been and are an active, effective and role-playing member in the Agency."

Kan'ani added, "We believe that efforts should be made to preserve the Agency's authority as a specialized and non-political professional organization in monitoring the nuclear activities of the countries in the world and that this credibility should not be undermined as a result of the political approaches and political wishes of certain countries."

Meanwhile, the spokesman added, "The developments in recent years are caused by the fact that some countries have tried to distort the technical and specialized position of the agency based on their own political issues and views, and opening Islamic Republic of Iran's peaceful nuclear case as an internationally disputed case has taken place with a political approach."

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran thinks that cooperation with the agency can help to resolve the ambiguities created by others, who have had political motives.

In response to the question whether the safeguards issues are hindering the reaching an agreement in the talks, he said, "If there is the necessary political resolve for an agreement, there are no obstacles in the JCPOA agreement process by the name of safeguard issues. In our opinion, the three cases that the agency raises are issues that have non-technical dimensions and are the result of politicizing."

On the possibility of an agreement in Vienna talks, the spokesman said "From our perspective, there are serious grounds for reviving the agreement. In the response given by the Iranian side, no new issues and demands were brought up, but clarification and trasparency were carried out in the text in order to eliminate the grounds for interpretive disagreements and obstacles to the implementation of the agreement."

