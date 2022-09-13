Iran beats Vietnam in 2022 Continental Futsal Championship

The Iranian team defeated Finland 2-1 in the first match and faced Vietnam's national futsal team for the second match on Tuesday.

The Iranian side beat the Vietnamese 3-1.

Alireza Javan scored two goals for Iran in addition to a goal by Mehdi Karimi.

The 2022 Continental Futsal Championship is being held from Sept. 11 to 16 in Bangkok.

Iran is preparing for the next Asian Futsal Cup, which will be held in Kuwait. Led by legend player Vahid Shamsaei, Iran is the most decorated team in the Asian competitions with 12 winning titles.

KI/5589184