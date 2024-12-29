  1. World
Hamas denies Israeli story about Haniyeh's assassination

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – The Palestinian Hamas Islamic resistance movement has rejected as false the report by Israeli regime's media about the assassination of the its politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last summer.

The Israeli occupation regime has claimed that the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh was carried out with a bomb planted in his room where he was staying in Tehran to take part at the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

This is while, the joint investigations by Hamas and Iranian intelligence and security apparatuses showed that this assassination operation was carried out with a guided missile weighing 7.5 kilograms of explosives which directly targeted martyr Haniyeh's mobile phone.

