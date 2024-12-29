Russia warns of 'decisive response' to US missile threats: FM

"We are prepared for any scenario. If new missile threats are established, our adversaries will face a decisive response in the form of military-technical countermeasures. At the same time, hypothetical steps to create acceptable conditions for equitable dialogue will be considered," Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti, Xinhua reported.

Lavrov underscored that Russia is primarily interested in a comprehensive approach to reducing conflict potential, focusing on addressing the root causes of fundamental security disagreements.

"NATO's years-long eastward expansion remains a significant driver of the Ukrainian crisis and continues to pose a threat to Russia's security. Arms control issues could hypothetically be discussed, but only as part of a broader agenda," Lavrov added.

In the interview, Lavrov said that Russia will have to abandon its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles as it has become nearly untenable despite officially remaining in effect.

Lavrov highlighted the recent test of Russia's latest medium-range hypersonic system Oreshnik under combat conditions. "This convincingly demonstrated our capabilities and our determination to implement compensatory measures," Lavrov said.

