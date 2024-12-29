Iran FM Araghchi holds talk with Emirati counterpart in Dubai

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Baghaei wrote, “On his way back to Tehran from China, H.E. FM @Araghchi made a short stay in Dubai at the invitation of #UAE deputy Prime Minister and FM R.H. Abdullah bin Zayed for an overview of the latest developments across the region.”

Iran-China strategic partnership is ironclad because it is underpinned by cultural civilizational bonds and rooted in shared values interests, Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday after meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Iran’s top diplomat held talks his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Saturday.

The two top diplomats reviewed progress in the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and discussed the latest developments in the region.

MA/6331037