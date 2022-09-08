Anti-Iran resolution not to be issued at IAEA’s BoG: report

The AFP and Reuters news agencies claimed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a new report that it could not confirm the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

In that report, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi accused Iran of not interacting and cooperating with IAEA regarding the remaining “safeguards” issues and said that accordingly, no progress has been made in solving these issues.

In the past years, the Agency has paid attention to and repeated some of the claims made by the Zionist regime about Iran's nuclear program. Tehran considered these claims as “fake” and has rejected them.

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami stated last month that Tehran has given detailed answers to the questions raised by the IAEA, but the Agency put the bases of its reports on the information received from Iran's enemies.

In June of this year, the Board of Governors approved a resolution that accuses Tehran of not cooperating with this international body regarding the alleged "undeclared nuclear materials" in "several undeclared locations in Iran". The Agency has claimed that Iran has not declared its nuclear materials unlike its obligations in the "NPT Safeguards Agreement".

In response to the resolution, Iran announced by issuing a statement that it has stopped the operation of a number of IAEA beyond safeguards cameras in Iran.

As one of the signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and an IAEA member, Iran emphasizes that it has the right to possess nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

