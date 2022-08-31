IAEA releases report on Iran's enrichment activity in Natanz

In its latest report, the International Atomic Energy Agency claims that Iran has begun enriching uranium with the second cascade out of three cascade of 6th generation centrifuge that have recently installed in Natanz Nuclear Facility.

The UN Nuclear Watchdog had reported the beginning of uranium enrichment in the first centrifuge cascade two days ago.

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced in a report to its members in August that Iran has completed the process of installing three cascades of IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz fuel enrichment plant.

The new report of the International Atomic Energy Agency was prepared as Iran is reviewing the text proposed by the European Union regarding the agreement related to the full implementation of the JCPOA.

Iran once provided its opinions regarding this agreement to the United States through the European Union, and the United States has expressed its opinions regarding it.

In the past years, Western countries led by the United States and the Zionist regime have accused Iran of pursuing military goals in the country's nuclear program. Iran has strongly rejected these claims.

MA/FNA14010609000867