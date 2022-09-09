Iran reacts to IAEA' demand to implement Additional Protocol

Mohsen Naziri Asl, who has recently been appointed as Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the IAEA’s new report in fact is an update of IAEA on the remaining “Safeguards’ issues that have not yet been closed according to the IAEA Director-General's view.

The approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on cooperation and interaction with the agency, he said, adding that Iran expects the agency to reject political pressures and influence from third parties that are not a member of any safeguards mechanism and possess dozens of nuclear warheads.

He called on the IAEA officials to live up to their inherent duties.

The Iranian envoy added that the three insignificant safeguard claims raised by the agency are related to about two decades ago, however, Iran has so far engaged in appropriate and constructive interactions with the agency with the aim of resolving them.

Naziri Asl also stressed that the IAEA should maintain its independence, neutrality, impartiality and professionalism, adding that members of the IAEA should also seriously avoid putting pressure on the agency and avoid using it as a means for their political purposes.

He also emphasized the agency's recent report is also one-sided and biased that instead of appreciating Iran's goodwill in the temporary implementation of the Additional Protocol within the framework of the JCPOA and its voluntary implementation by Iran for more than a year after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, the Director General brings it up it as an agency demand from Tehran.

