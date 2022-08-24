AEOI chief urges Grossi not to raise Zionists demands

Speaking among the reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Eslami said, "We do not expect the Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency to make statements that the Zionist regime wants."

"We express our objection in writing and in person through our representative in the agency," he added.

"From the beginning, Iran has carried out all its activities in the nuclear field based on the standards and regulations of the IAEA and there is no action that it has taken without the agency's supervision," Eslami emphasized.

Saying that Iran is committed to the NPT and safeguards, and the agency cannot claim that inspections in Iran have been met with non-compliance, Eslami added that the alleged cases and places are made up by the mind of the Zionist regime and the JCPOA agreement document is the result of 20 years of negotiations.

He went on to say, "Iran agreed to reduce its nuclear program and agreed to widen their monitoring in exchange for the lifting of all sanctions on the country," adding, "JCPOA document replaced previous UN resolutions."

In a recent interview with PBS, Rafael Grossi repeated the allegations against Iran and claimed that the agency needs more cooperation from Iran.

"And we also need the maximum levels of access and inspection. The more limitations we have, the less credibility or the less assurances we can provide the international community about the status of the nuclear material in Iran," he asserted.

