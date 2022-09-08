Russian diplomat warns against anti-Iran resolution at IAEA

"Such a resolution would be extremely counterproductive. We must remember very negative consequences of the adoption of the resolution on #Iran at the June session of the #IAEA Board of Governors. Russia warned about that before the voting," Mikhail Ulynov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna wrote in a tweet on Thursday, a day after the IAEA leveled new accusations against the peaceful Iranian nuclear program.

In its Wednesday report, the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated the claims about "remaining issues" with Iran, and announced that Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium are currently more than 19 times the limit set in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

After the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in 2018, Iran took steps away from the JCPOA while it announced it will reverse course and will fully abide by the deal once the other parties live up to their commitments and the illegal US sanctions imposed are fully lifted. Iran has strongly rejected the western countries' futile attempt to separate the issue of lifting illegitimate sanctions and Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

After the June resolution, Iran reduced its cooperation with the agency and switched off 27 of the surveillance cameras.

MNA