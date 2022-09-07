Iran to hold friendly match vs Russia before Qatar world cup

Russian teams at all levels remain banned from UEFA and FIFA competitions following the onset of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine – a situation which prevented the men’s team from attempting to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Russia Today reported.

But they can play friendly internationals and will take on an Iran team which will play at the World Cup in a group alongside the USA, England and Wales.

The Iranians will host the Russian team managed by Valeri Karpin in a game planned for November, with a date and location to be confirmed but which will likely take place in Tehran, according to Match TV.

The match against Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for September 24 in Bishkek’s Dolen Omurzakov Stadium and will be a first football meeting at this level between the two nations.

