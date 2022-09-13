Qatar rejects Israeli request for temporary consulate

The Qatari government announced its absolute opposition to the Zionist regime's demand for the opening of the temporary consulate in Doha during the World Cup, Palestinian media have reported.

Israeli regime had pressured FIFA to put pressure on Doha so that Qatar would accept Tel Aviv's demand.

In the meantime, some Israeli regime media recently announced that the private talks between Qatar and Israel on the matter got into trouble and failed.

Some Qatari sources announced in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed UK-based website that Qatar did not accept the Israeli demand, which reached Doha through FIFA.

According to the report, FIFA announced last June that an agreement has been reached, according to which Zionists can visit Qatar without a visa and watch the World Cup matches.

