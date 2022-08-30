Mehdi Taj elected as Iran Football Federation chief

Three nominees were introduced for the seat of Iran Football Federation named Mehdi Taj, Mirshad Majedi and Azizollah Mohammadi, in which, Mehdi Taj was elected as the next president of the Iran Football Federation with the majority of votes counted.

At the General Assembly of the Football Federation, 80 nominees were introduced with the right of voting, of whom, three nominees were qualified for the post of president of the Federation.

From among these three qualified nominees, Mehdi Taj was elected at I.R. Iran Football Federation Chief with garnering 51 votes, followed by Mirshad Majedi with 25 votes and Azizollah Mohammadi with 4 votes respectively.

Earlier, Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was appointed as the Chairman of Iran Football Federation who was dismissed by the Presiding Board of the Federation and following Mirshad Majedi replaced him as caretaker of the Federation for some months.

Mehdi Taj had been elected as the President of Iran Football Federation in 2016.

MA/5576949