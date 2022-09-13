Taliban official says Iran supports Afghanistan health sector

Qalandar Ibad, the Taliban Acting Ministry of Public Health, who recently visited the Islamic Republic of Iran for a few days, said in a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday that The Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran has pledged to help Afghanistan in the field of medical education and increasing health capacities.

Ibad added that 4 countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, participated in the "G5" meeting, where a memorandum of understanding was signed on the prevention and control of contagious diseases at the borders of several countries in the region.



He said that a representative of the World Health Organization had also participated in the meeting.



He added that Afghan health officials are using Iran's health capacities to obtain self-sufficiency and also for the development of Afghanistan's health society in order to meet the needs of Afghan medical society.



He stated that the Afghan side reached an understanding with the Iranian side that from now on they will import the appropriate medicines from Iran and also the medical technical teams will have a continuous consultations on health issues.

Qalandar Ibad traveled to Iran in order to participate in the G5 meeting and to sign a memorandum of cooperation in health areas.

