Alimorad’s “Let’s make peace” from the Soore Animation Center won the best animation award from the Animur International Animated Film Festival in Khabarovsk, Russia.

The Animur International Animated Film Festival was launched in Khabarovsk, Russia on September 30, 2022.

The Animur International Animated Film Festival is an opportunity to meet spectators, writers, experts, and representatives of the cartoon industry from Russia and countries in the Asia Pacific region.

