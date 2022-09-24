Blinken, Yi meet for 1st time after Taiwan tensions

Taiwan was the focus of the 90-minute talks between Blinken and Yi on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, a US official told reporters, Reuters reported.

"For our part, the secretary made crystal clear that, in accordance with our long-standing one-China policy, which again has not changed, the maintenance of peace and stability across the Strait is absolutely, vitally important," the senior US administration official said.

China's foreign ministry, in a statement on the meeting, said the United States was sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" to Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan's independence activity, the less likely there would be a peaceful settlement.

"The Taiwan issue is an internal Chinese matter, and the United States has no right to interfere in what method will be used to resolve it," the ministry cited Wang as saying.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

