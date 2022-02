The Iranian animation "Where the Winds Die", directed by Pejman Alipour, won the best human rights award at Music Film Festival in France.

“Where the Winds Die” is a 13-minute animated movie about Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

Iraq bombarded Sardasht in West Azerbaijan Province with chemical weapons on June 28, 1987, killing over 1,000 and injuring over 8,000 civilians, many of whom were permanently disabled.

