Army Navy role in providing Hormuz Strait security strategic

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made the remarks on Sunday evening in the ceremony of joining the new equipment to the south fleet of the Army Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bandar Abbas.

Two surface-to-surface missile launchers, one logistic vessel and one Ghadir-class submarine added to the South Fleet of the Army Navy of the country on Sunday, he stated.

General Bagheri went on to say that these vessels have been renovated and modernized with the domestic science and technology, adding that these vessels will be launched to the sea on Monday in order to ensure the security of the country.

He then reiterated that the role of Army Navy of the country in the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, the Sea of Oman, the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea is strategic.

Turning to the high capability and potential of Iran Army Navy, General Bagheri said that the Army Navy of the country has currently ensured the security of the people, national interests, oil installations and coasts, etc.

