Iran has no restrictions in military coop. with Pakistan

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu met with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

As Iran's good neighbor, Pakistan enjoys a special position in the eyes of Iran's military and government officials, General Bagheri said in this meeting.

"We consider Pakistan's security as our security and we will spare no efforts for maintaining Pakistan's security," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed expanding cooperation and concluding various understandings so as to prevent foreign interventions.

Saying that the UN arms embargo has been lifted for about a year and a half, Bagheri added that there are no restrictions on Iran's military cooperation with Pakistan.

