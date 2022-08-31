  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2022, 5:30 PM

Gen. Bagheri:

Security of Iranian airspace manifestation of deterrent power

Security of Iranian airspace manifestation of deterrent power

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that safety and security of the Iranian airspace is the symbol of deterrent power in the global arena.

The sophisticated defense network of the country has managed to protect the security of the Iranian sky and has been fully prepared to respond to any threats which is the manifestation of the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international arena.

In a message issued on the occasion of National Day of Air Defense, General Bagheri stated, “Benefited from the decisive and strategic role in the Armed Forces and advanced defense network of the country, the Air Defense Force has been able to protect the security of Iranian airspace with complete intelligence and vigilance.”

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the National Day of Air Defense to all commanders, managers and staff of the Air Defense Force who are the source of bringing about security and pride for the noble nation of Islamic Iran and the Armed Forces.

MA/5577960

News Code 190876
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190876/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News