Security of Iranian airspace manifestation of deterrent power

The sophisticated defense network of the country has managed to protect the security of the Iranian sky and has been fully prepared to respond to any threats which is the manifestation of the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international arena.

In a message issued on the occasion of National Day of Air Defense, General Bagheri stated, “Benefited from the decisive and strategic role in the Armed Forces and advanced defense network of the country, the Air Defense Force has been able to protect the security of Iranian airspace with complete intelligence and vigilance.”

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the National Day of Air Defense to all commanders, managers and staff of the Air Defense Force who are the source of bringing about security and pride for the noble nation of Islamic Iran and the Armed Forces.

MA/5577960