  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2022, 3:31 PM

In Eghtedar 1401 drill:

Iran successfully tests fire upgraded “Shafaq” missile

Iran successfully tests fire upgraded “Shafaq” missile

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Commander of the Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani said that test of self-defense system of aviation helicopters and the upgraded “Shafaq” missile were successfully launched in Eghtedar 1401 Drill.

In Eghtedar 1401 military exercise, aviation helicopters, equipped with night vision, were used on the battlefield for the first time in a completely offensive manner during a special operation and successfully carried out the night attack operation, he added.

Turning to the creation of a self-protection system to improve the safety level of helicopters, Brigadier General Ghorbani said that aviation helicopters, equipped with the self-protection systems, launched flares in confrontation with the shoulder-fired missiles.

He then referred to the test of upgraded “Shafaq” missile and said that “Shafaq” upgraded and smart pinpoint, which its range has increased three times as compared to the past, was fired from the Cobra helicopter and hit the target point.

MA/5584902

News Code 191193
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191193/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News