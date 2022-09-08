Iran successfully tests fire upgraded “Shafaq” missile

In Eghtedar 1401 military exercise, aviation helicopters, equipped with night vision, were used on the battlefield for the first time in a completely offensive manner during a special operation and successfully carried out the night attack operation, he added.

Turning to the creation of a self-protection system to improve the safety level of helicopters, Brigadier General Ghorbani said that aviation helicopters, equipped with the self-protection systems, launched flares in confrontation with the shoulder-fired missiles.

He then referred to the test of upgraded “Shafaq” missile and said that “Shafaq” upgraded and smart pinpoint, which its range has increased three times as compared to the past, was fired from the Cobra helicopter and hit the target point.

