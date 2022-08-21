Major world powers want to gain Iran defense achievements

Bagheri made the comments in a message to Iranian defense minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani to commemorate National Defense Industry Day on Sunday.

According to the increasing level of threats and dangers, Iran has advanced its military achievements through reliance on domestic resources, General Bagheri said, adding that the country's doctrine and defense and security strategies are aimed at ensuring the national objectives and interests, including those interests beyond borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that the high level of Iran's defense achievements has made the big powers seek to obtain them.

"With consolidating the country's deterrence power, Iran not only prevents the enemies from even thinking of and making miscalculations towards the country and Iranians but also has made the world's superior and major powers want to benefit from the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran's defense industry."

