Enemies of Islamic world trying to divide Islamic countries

He made the remarks in a get-together meeting among members of Ahl ul-Bayt World Assembly (AS), thinkers and guests from 118 countries and the Secretary-General of Ahl ul-Bayt World Assembly Ayatollah Ramezani, which was held at the venue of Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

In this meeting, the latest situation of capabilities and challenges of the Islamic world was discussed.

The Secretary-General of Ahl ul-Bayt World Assembly (AS) was the first speaker who expressed his thanks to the diplomacy apparatus of the country in strengthening the activities of the World Assembly of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) and considered the continuation of intellectual, scientific and cultural efforts in introducing the practical and political conduct of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) to the human society and global audiences as one of the salient activities of the World Assembly of Ahl ul-Bayt (AS).

Iran’s top diplomat also called the paving suitable ways for the mutual thinking of Muslim scholars and researchers around the world as one of the valuable achievements of the Seventh Summit of the World Assembly of the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS).

Referring to the enemies' efforts to create division and sow seeds of discord in the Islamic world and presenting a false and violent image of Islam, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for strengthening the unity and amity of the Islamic currents and preventing any kind of schism and discord.

He called the approach, discourse and performance of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran ‘based on dignity, independence and peace’ and emphasized on continuation of the path of political independence and national honor.

Referring to the opportunities and challenges facing the Islamic world, Iran’s foreign minister expounded on the perspectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the situation in Yemen, Syria, Bahrain, Libya, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Ukraine.

He then elaborated on the latest situation of negotiations on the removal of sanctions.

