Iran, Norway call for stepped-up assistance to Yemen, Syria

Norway's special envoy for Yemen affairs, Ms. Kjersti Tromsdal, who heads a delegation for political consultations in Tehran, met with Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for special political affairs in Tehran on Monday.

The two sides discussed the latest field, political and humanitarian situations in Yemen and Syria and considered the humanitarian situation in these two Arab countries as alarming and called for the attention of the international community and increased international aid to solve those humanitarian problems.

Lifting the economic blockade against the Yemeni people, paying salaries to the Yemeni civilian and government staff, and re-establishing a ceasefire can lay the necessary grounds for starting Yemeni-Yemeni political dialogues in order to solve the country's political problems, Khaji stated.

Regarding the developments in Syria, Khaji called the reconstruction and reduction of human suffering as one of the main priorities in that country and emphasized the necessity of continuing the fight against terrorism.

