8 killed in bomb explosion in Pakistan's Swat

The death toll in the Swat car bomb blast rose to eight after three more bodies were recovered from the site of the explosion on Wednesday, the Pakistani Nation website reported.

On Tuesday, five people including a member of the peace committee, Idris Khan, and two policemen were killed in the car bomb blast in Swat.

The bomb was a remote-controlled device and was fixed to the car of peace committee member Adrees Khan.

The report said that the bomb exploded when the car reached the area of Barah Bandai in the Swat district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Zahid Marwat told the media that it was a remote-controlled bomb blast, the report added.

AY/PR