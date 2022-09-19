Iran not allow slightest action against country independence

Iran's Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks at the closing ceremony of a training course at the army university in Tehran on Monday.

He pointed to the massive Arbaeen marches this year and extended his gratitude to the Law Enforcement servicemen's role, whose military students were also part of the army-run training course, in magnificently holding the annual religious event.

"According to the constitution, the army of the Islamic Republic has the duty to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said, adding, "Today, the sacred establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, thanks to the blood of the martyrs including the martyrs from the time of the Holy Defense (8-year defense against Saddam regime of Iraq), is moving forward and getting stronger and stronger and more powerful as time passes. This establishment has hoisted the flag of our country's independence in the world and has not allowed the enemy to take the smallest action against the country's independence."

Major General Mousavi further said, "In spite of all the threats and hostile actions and the imposed eight-year war and threats following the Iraqi-imposed war exercised by the enemies of the Islamic Revolution, not an iota of the holy land of this country has been handed over to the enemies, and as the territorial integrity of this country has been preserved to date, it will be protected from now on as well."

