  1. Culture
Aug 30, 2022, 2:30 PM

‘Unjustified’ to vie at Tirana Intl. Film Festival

‘Unjustified’ to vie at Tirana Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Unjustified’ directed by Mohammad-Reza Khavari will represent Iran in the short film competition section of the Tirana International Film Festival (TIFF) in Albania.

Along with films from Sweden, the US, India, France, Mexico, China, and Italy, the Iranian short film ‘Unjustified’, written and directed by Mohammad-Reza Khavari will take part in the competition section of the Tirana International Film Festival (TIFF) at Albania.

Established in 2003, the TIFF is an Oscar and Film Award qualifying cultural event that aims to create a friendly space for cineastes to come together and share experiences.

The 2022 edition of the Tirana International Film Festival will be held on September 24-30.

RHM/5576462

News Code 190819
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190819/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News