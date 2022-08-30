‘Unjustified’ to vie at Tirana Intl. Film Festival

Along with films from Sweden, the US, India, France, Mexico, China, and Italy, the Iranian short film ‘Unjustified’, written and directed by Mohammad-Reza Khavari will take part in the competition section of the Tirana International Film Festival (TIFF) at Albania.

Established in 2003, the TIFF is an Oscar and Film Award qualifying cultural event that aims to create a friendly space for cineastes to come together and share experiences.

The 2022 edition of the Tirana International Film Festival will be held on September 24-30.

