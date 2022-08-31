'The Winner' to vie at 5 international film festivals

"The Winner" will be screened in the competition sections of the 9th "Zero Plus" International Children's and Youth Film Festival in Russia, DYTIATKO International Children's Media Festival in Ukraine, 15th Annual Iranian Film Festival – San Francisco, La Paz International Film Festival in Bolivia, and Youth International Film Festival in North Carolina.

Last week, this short film won an award at the 7th Unica International Film Festival in South Korea.

The short film has already participated in the competition section of the KINOLAB film festival in Poland, the 10th Seoul Children's Film Festival, and the ASTO International Open Air Cinema Short Film Festival in Greece.

"Winner" depicts the story of a boy, whose father prepared him with a new bicycle to participate in the bicycle race, but the bicycle is very similar to the stolen bike of his friend.

RHM/5577910