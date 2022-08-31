  1. Culture
Aug 31, 2022, 11:00 PM

'The Winner' to vie at 5 international film festivals

'The Winner' to vie at 5 international film festivals

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – The Iranian short film, "The Winner" by Ali Keivan will go on screen in the competition sections of a number of international film festivals in Russia, Ukraine, San Francisco, Bolivia, and North Carolina.

"The Winner" will be screened in the competition sections of the 9th "Zero Plus" International Children's and Youth Film Festival in Russia, DYTIATKO International Children's Media Festival in Ukraine, 15th Annual Iranian Film Festival – San Francisco,  La Paz International Film Festival in Bolivia, and Youth International Film Festival in North Carolina.

Last week, this short film won an award at the 7th Unica International Film Festival in South Korea.

The short film has already participated in the competition section of the  KINOLAB film festival in Poland, the 10th Seoul Children's Film Festival, and the ASTO International Open Air Cinema Short Film Festival in Greece.

"Winner" depicts the story of a boy, whose father prepared him with a new bicycle to participate in the bicycle race, but the bicycle is very similar to the stolen bike of his friend.

RHM/5577910

News Code 190872
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190872/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News