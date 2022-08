The 26th edition of the International Police Arts Festival (IPAAF) will take place on September 5 – 11, 2022, in Italy and the Iranian film will be screened at this edition of the festival.

‘Shahin’ depicts the story of the life of a policeman and his wife.

The cast includes Gelareh Abbasi, Alireza Kamali-Nejad, Mehran Ranjbar, Bahar Nouhian, Ehsan Amani, and Farzin Mohaddes.

Earlier in January 2021, Shahin participates at the ‘The I AM Film Festival' in London.

