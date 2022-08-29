'Staging' to go on screen at IFF in San Francisco

Directed by Alireza Samadi and produced in 2020 by Majid Eezabala, the Iranian film 'Staging' will participate in the Iranian Film Festival - San Francisco.

IFF is an annual event showcasing independent features and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world.

The 15th edition of this festival will be held on September 17-18.

Mahtab Keramati, Bahram Afshari, Payam Ahmadinia, Linda Kiyani and Mohammad Naderi are among the cast members of this film.

Earlier on June 2021, Alireza Samadi won a silver Simourgh for Best Director for his film 'Staging' at the 38th Fajr International Film Festival.

