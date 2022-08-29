  1. Culture
Aug 29, 2022, 11:00 PM

'Staging' to go on screen at IFF in San Francisco

'Staging' to go on screen at IFF in San Francisco

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Iranian film “Staging” directed by Alireza Samadi will be screened at the Iranian Film Festival - San Francisco, the United States.

Directed by Alireza Samadi and produced in 2020 by Majid Eezabala, the Iranian film 'Staging' will participate in the Iranian Film Festival - San Francisco.

IFF is an annual event showcasing independent features and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world. 

The 15th edition of this festival will be held on September 17-18.

Mahtab Keramati, Bahram Afshari, Payam Ahmadinia, Linda Kiyani and Mohammad Naderi are among the cast members of this film.

Earlier on June 2021, Alireza Samadi won a silver Simourgh for Best Director for his film 'Staging' at the 38th Fajr International Film Festival.

RHM/5575583

News Code 190770
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190770/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News