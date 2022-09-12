  1. World
  2. Europe
Sep 12, 2022, 12:25 PM

Two people shot dead in Marseille, France

Two people shot dead in Marseille, France

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Two people were killed amid a shooting in Marseille overnight, news sources reported on Monday.

AFP, citing a French police source, reported that the assault took place in the 13th district, when the perpetrators shot a vehicle on a highway multiple times, killing the people inside.

The age of the victims ranged from 20 to 30, the source said, but their identities were not disclosed.

According to the agency, at least 22 people have been shot dead in the Bouches-du-Rhône department since the beginning of 2022, most of them in Marseille, suggesting that in many cases, the attacks were linked to drug trafficking.

MP/PR

News Code 191323
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191323/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News