Two people shot dead in Marseille, France

AFP, citing a French police source, reported that the assault took place in the 13th district, when the perpetrators shot a vehicle on a highway multiple times, killing the people inside.

The age of the victims ranged from 20 to 30, the source said, but their identities were not disclosed.

According to the agency, at least 22 people have been shot dead in the Bouches-du-Rhône department since the beginning of 2022, most of them in Marseille, suggesting that in many cases, the attacks were linked to drug trafficking.

