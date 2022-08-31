Iran, Turkey pursuing ties within framework of Working Group

Ahmad Vahidi, Iranian Minister of Interior made the remarks in his meeting with the visiting Turkish Deputy Minister of the Interior Tayyip Sabri in Tehran on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, Iranian minister emphasized the need for strengthening all-out relations, adding that the issue of the two countries must be followed up within the framework of the joint Working Group.

The two countries of Iran and Turkey enjoy high potentials and capacities to help stability and security of the region, Vahidi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vahidi pointed to the necessity of solving problems between Iran and Turkey and said, “In a telephone conversation with the Turkish Minister of Interior, I raised the issue of water projects in the border strip of the two countries. The plans which are underway by Turkey have created serious problems for the northwest part of Iran.”

The Turkish minister of interior promised his Iranian counterpart to follow up the issue seriously, he continued.

Visiting Turkish Deputy Minister of Interior, for his turn, said that the two neighboring countries of Iran and Turkey have always established good and appropriate cooperation with each other, adding that the two countries have a unique capacity for cooperation in common fields, such as fighting against terrorism, human trafficking, and organized crimes, and suitable ways should be paved for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

