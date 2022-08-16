  1. Economy
Aug 16, 2022, 5:30 PM

Iran capital’s non-oil exports hit $400m

Iran capital’s non-oil exports hit $400m

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The value of Tehran’s non-oil exports has reached $400 million in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period in the past year, a provincial official said.

The value illustrates a 33.7 percent rise in comparison to the same period of the last year, an official with the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade Hassan Mirzaei said.

Tehran province's share of the country's exports is 32.2%, he further noted.

The most significant export target countries are Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the UAE, Mirzaei underscored. 

He went on to say that the highest share of exported goods was related to the industry and agriculture sector at $250 million.

AMK/FNA14010525000386

News Code 190301
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190301/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News