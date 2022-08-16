Iran capital’s non-oil exports hit $400m

The value illustrates a 33.7 percent rise in comparison to the same period of the last year, an official with the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade Hassan Mirzaei said.

Tehran province's share of the country's exports is 32.2%, he further noted.

The most significant export target countries are Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the UAE, Mirzaei underscored.

He went on to say that the highest share of exported goods was related to the industry and agriculture sector at $250 million.

