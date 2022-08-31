  1. Iran
Aug 31, 2022, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 31

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 31

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, August 31.

Arman-e Emrooz:

Leader receives cabinet members

Asia:

Two Swedish nationals sentenced to 13 years in prison

Etemad:

Leader gives 6 pieces of advice to cabinet members

Etela'at:

Leader says economy still first priority of country

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Sadr supporters exit from Baghdad Green Zone

Khorasan:

Security returns to Baghdad

Leader lauds efforts of government, gives advice

Kayhan:

Malaysian PM: Iran important support for Islamic ummah

Iraqi FM: We do not let territory be used for posing any threat to Iran

MP

News Code 190854
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190854/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News