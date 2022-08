Kayhan:

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers become champions in world c'ships

President says not retreat from nation rights in any talks

Arman-e Melli:

AEOI Chief: Nuclear fuel cycle is a power-generating one

Ebtekar:

Raeisi: We do not retreat from nation's rights in any negotiations

Jomhourei-e Eslami:

Washington holding regular contacts, special talks with EU

US says ready to return to deal if Iran ready to do so

Daughter of Putin ally killed in car bomb in Moscow

