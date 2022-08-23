  1. Iran
Aug 23, 2022, 10:15 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 23

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, August 23.

Aftab-e Eghtesadi

Iran’s oil export increased

Abrar

If agreement is reached, Iran’s 100mn barrels of reserved oil will hit market

EU is waiting for US response on JCPOA: Borrell

Iran not seeking bilateral ties with US: FM spox

US’ Biden holds phone talks with EU troika on JCPOA

Atrak

Improving relations with UAE after 7-year hiatus

Iran’s response to EU proposed text on JCPOA logical: Borrell

Azarbaijan

Iran’s foreign exchange reserves (FOREX) hits $41bn

UAE’s envoy to return to Iran soon

Eskenas

Iran’s proposal completely logical: Ulyanov

Iran’s oil export to boom after sanctions removal

Iran’s agricultural output up 9mn tons

MA

