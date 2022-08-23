Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 23

Aftab-e Eghtesadi
Iran’s oil export increased
Abrar
If agreement is reached, Iran’s 100mn barrels of reserved oil will hit market
EU is waiting for US response on JCPOA: Borrell
Iran not seeking bilateral ties with US: FM spox
US’ Biden holds phone talks with EU troika on JCPOA
Atrak
Improving relations with UAE after 7-year hiatus
Iran’s response to EU proposed text on JCPOA logical: Borrell
Azarbaijan
Iran’s foreign exchange reserves (FOREX) hits $41bn
UAE’s envoy to return to Iran soon
Eskenas
Iran’s proposal completely logical: Ulyanov
Iran’s oil export to boom after sanctions removal
Iran’s agricultural output up 9mn tons
MA
Your Comment