Etela'at:

President says development of country relies on development of education

Tehran's biggest metro terminal put into operation

Kayhan:

Mossad uses Persian language Saudi-affiliated media for media warfare

2 Zionist employees spying from most critical Israeli centers for 7 years

Russian official says drones made by Iranians during sanction era surprising

Etemad:

EU coordinator says advancing coop. framework with Iranian government

MNA