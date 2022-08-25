Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 25

Arman-e Emrooz:
Iran starts mulling over US response
Arman-e Melli:
Iran receives US response, starts reviewing it
Asia:
Leader of 5 Arab countries hold summit in Egypt
Etemad:
Vienna awaiting for resumption of negotiations
Etela'at:
US attacks Syria by direct order of Biden
AEOI chief says all of Iran activities legal
Army shows advanced drones' power in drill
Javan:
Iran says received US response
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Army starts joint drone drill
Kayhan:
Foreign Ministry condemns US army attack on Syrian people
