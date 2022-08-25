  1. Iran
Aug 25, 2022, 9:37 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 25

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, August 25.

Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran starts mulling over US response

Arman-e Melli:

Iran receives US response, starts reviewing it

Asia:

Leader of 5 Arab countries hold summit in Egypt

Etemad:

Vienna awaiting for resumption of negotiations

Etela'at:

US attacks Syria by direct order of Biden

AEOI chief says all of Iran activities legal

Army shows advanced drones' power in drill

Javan:

Iran says received US response

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Army starts joint drone drill

Kayhan:

Foreign Ministry condemns US army attack on Syrian people

