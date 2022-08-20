  1. Iran
Aug 20, 2022, 9:35 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 20

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, August 20.

Aftab-e Eghtesadi

Iran’s economy grows despite sanctions: World Bank  

Coronavirus vaccination cause Iran’s economy to grow

Aftab

If agreement is clinched, sanctions on 17 Iranian banks to be removed

Abrar

Talks to stop Ukraine war still ‘out of reach’

Talks underway between Seoul, Washington, Brussels on release of Iran’s blocked assets

No good agreement until everything is agreed: Amir-Abdollahian

Economic breakthrough on the way: Lawmeker

Etekar

Ball is still on US court to make political decision

Eskenas

Government determined to make up for backwardness in previous years: Pres. Raeisi

Iran’s oil export to boom if agreement is reached: Amir-Abdollahian

Esfahan-e Emruz

Iran pursues release of Hajj pilgrim arrested in S Arabia: FM

MA

