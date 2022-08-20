Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 20

Aftab-e Eghtesadi
Iran’s economy grows despite sanctions: World Bank
Coronavirus vaccination cause Iran’s economy to grow
Aftab
If agreement is clinched, sanctions on 17 Iranian banks to be removed
Abrar
Talks to stop Ukraine war still ‘out of reach’
Talks underway between Seoul, Washington, Brussels on release of Iran’s blocked assets
No good agreement until everything is agreed: Amir-Abdollahian
Economic breakthrough on the way: Lawmeker
Etekar
Ball is still on US court to make political decision
Eskenas
Government determined to make up for backwardness in previous years: Pres. Raeisi
Iran’s oil export to boom if agreement is reached: Amir-Abdollahian
Esfahan-e Emruz
Iran pursues release of Hajj pilgrim arrested in S Arabia: FM
MA
