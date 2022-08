Arman-e Emrooz:

Closure of IAEA anti-Iran file main condition for reaching deal

Asia:

Voice actor Manouchehr Esmaeili passes away

Etemad:

Iran, P4+1 waiting for US response for reviving JCPOA

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

UN chief says nuclear risk at highest level

Shahrvand:

'Oil' Iran's trump card in negotiations

Kayhan:

No deal to be implemented before IAEA closes file against Iran

IRGC general Alijani martyred in Syria

MNA