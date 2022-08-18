Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 18

Arman-e Melli:
Iran ready for a prisoner swap with US as agreement in Vienna talks within reach
Asia:
Tehran Exchange launches trading domestically produced cars
Aftab-e Yazd:
Process of reaching an agreement is nearing an end
Ebtekar:
Thin line between failure and success of agreement in Vienna talks
Etemad:
Majority of Reformists in Iran support reaching an agreement in Vienna talks
Ettelaat:
Turkish army masses troops on border with Syria
Iran:
Process of negotiations reported to parliament
Jam-e Jam:
Active diplomacy to get over sanctions
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Government, Parliament both agree on proposed text in talks
Shargh:
Baharestan (parliament) steps on path towards agreement
Keyhan:
Negotiating team reports to parliament on process of talks
KI
Your Comment