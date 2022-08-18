  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2022

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 18

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, August 18.

Arman-e Melli:

Iran ready for a prisoner swap with US as agreement in Vienna talks within reach

Asia:

Tehran Exchange launches trading domestically produced cars 

Aftab-e Yazd:

Process of reaching an agreement is nearing an end

Ebtekar:

Thin line between failure and success of agreement in Vienna talks 

Etemad:

Majority of Reformists in Iran support reaching an agreement in Vienna talks

Ettelaat:

Turkish army masses troops on border with Syria

Iran:

Process of negotiations reported to parliament

Jam-e Jam:

Active diplomacy to get over sanctions

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Government, Parliament both agree on proposed text in talks

Shargh:

Baharestan (parliament) steps on path towards agreement

Keyhan:

Negotiating team reports to parliament on process of talks

