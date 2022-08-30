Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 30

Arman-e Emrooz:

France interfering in JCPOA talks

Arman-e Melli:

Leader attend dust-cleaning ceremony of Razavi Shrine

Muqtada Sadr locks political stalemate in Iraq

Ebtekar:

4 Iran conditions in JCPOA talks not realized yet

Etemad:

Iran embassy calls on Iranians not to travel to Iraq

Guaranteeing, verifying, stable removal of sanctions Iran conditions in Vienna talks

Javan:

Iran no to withdraw its right

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Raeisi: Agreement meaningless unless safeguard issues resolved

Kayhan:

Ayatollah Haeri: Leader of Islamic Rev. best leader for Islamic nation

