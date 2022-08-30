Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 30

Arman-e Emrooz:
France interfering in JCPOA talks
Arman-e Melli:
Leader attend dust-cleaning ceremony of Razavi Shrine
Muqtada Sadr locks political stalemate in Iraq
Ebtekar:
4 Iran conditions in JCPOA talks not realized yet
Etemad:
Iran embassy calls on Iranians not to travel to Iraq
Guaranteeing, verifying, stable removal of sanctions Iran conditions in Vienna talks
Javan:
Iran no to withdraw its right
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Raeisi: Agreement meaningless unless safeguard issues resolved
Kayhan:
Ayatollah Haeri: Leader of Islamic Rev. best leader for Islamic nation
