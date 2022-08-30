  1. Iran
Aug 30, 2022, 10:10 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 30

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 30

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, August 30.

Arman-e Emrooz:

France interfering in JCPOA talks

Arman-e Melli:

Leader attend dust-cleaning ceremony of Razavi Shrine 

Muqtada Sadr locks political stalemate in Iraq

Ebtekar:

4 Iran conditions in JCPOA talks not realized yet

Etemad:

Iran embassy calls on Iranians not to travel to Iraq 

Guaranteeing, verifying, stable removal of sanctions Iran conditions in Vienna talks

Javan:

Iran no to withdraw its right 

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Raeisi: Agreement meaningless unless safeguard issues resolved

Kayhan:

Ayatollah Haeri: Leader of Islamic Rev. best leader for Islamic nation

RHM/

News Code 190812
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190812/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News