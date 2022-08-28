Tehran-Riyadh talks aims at restoring ties, reopening embassy

"Saudi Arabia unilaterally cut off its relations with Iran, and this damaged the cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as two Muslim nations," Abolfazl Amouei told Fars News Agency.

Saying that during all this time, the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that it is ready to resume bilateral relations and pursue the issues in the atmosphere of bilateral dialogue, he added that Saudi Arabia did not cooperate with this issue for some time, and finally, by changing their position, they announced their readiness to hold the talks through a mediator.

He went on to say that the main purpose of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations is to restore bilateral relations and reopen the embassies, adding, "Implementation steps have been designed for this path and the parties have expressed their views on bilateral issues."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amouei added that Iran criticizes some regional and international positions of Saudi Arabia but does not consider this issue to negate the cooperation and the existence of bilateral relations between the two Muslim nations.

"We think that these bilateral relations can help to take steps for reducing the effect of extra-regional forces in the region and neutralizing part of the plans of the Zionists in the region," he continued.

