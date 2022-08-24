  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2022, 3:45 PM

Russian defense min.:

US military biological program poses threat to SCO nations

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The Pentagon has funded the activities of over 30 Ukrainian biological laboratories developing components of bioweapons, which poses a direct threat to members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Shoigu said.

"I would especially like to highlight the evidence uncovered during the special military operation in Ukraine. The documents that we made public prove that the Pentagon has funded more than 30 Ukrainian Biolabs. Highly dangerous research was conducted clandestinely with the participation and guidance of experts from the US," Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday, addressing a meeting of defense chiefs from SCO member states.

According to him, the project was aimed at "developing components of biological weapons and testing ways to destabilize the epidemiological situation. "Such activities pose a direct threat to the SCO nations," the Russian defense minister stressed, according to TASS.

