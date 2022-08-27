  1. World
ISIL hideout in Anbar destroyed in Iraqi army's airstrike

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iraq's security information headquarters announced the destruction of a headquarters belonging to the ISIL terrorist groups in an airstrike by the country's army in Anbar province.

The Iraqi security information headquarters announced that the F-16 warplanes of the Iraqi army destroyed an important headquarters of ISIL elements in Anbar province and killed the elements inside it.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

